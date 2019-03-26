Minnesota deputy finds pig in swerving driver’s lap
Causes for #distracteddriving:
✅ Talking on phone ????
✅ Texting ????
✅ Eating fast food ????
✅ Changing radio station ????
✅ Putting on makeup ????
✅ Having a pig ???? on your lap…now that was a first even for us. pic.twitter.com/6OtUDHIniv
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) March 26, 2019
(FOX 9) – Officials in Chisago County, Minnesota are sharing a strange encounter to warn others about distracted driving.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on social media Tuesday, writing that though they have pulled drivers over for being on the phone, eating or doing make-up, they have never seen someone driving with a pig in their lap before.
In the photo, a large pig can be seen standing on the driver’s lap.