Minnesota deputy finds pig in swerving driver’s lap

Causes for #distracteddriving:

✅ Talking on phone ????

✅ Texting ????

✅ Eating fast food ????

✅ Changing radio station ????

✅ Putting on makeup ???? ✅ Having a pig ???? on your lap…now that was a first even for us. pic.twitter.com/6OtUDHIniv — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) March 26, 2019

(FOX 9) – Officials in Chisago County, Minnesota are sharing a strange encounter to warn others about distracted driving.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on social media Tuesday, writing that though they have pulled drivers over for being on the phone, eating or doing make-up, they have never seen someone driving with a pig in their lap before.

In the photo, a large pig can be seen standing on the driver’s lap.