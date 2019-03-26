NDSU Spring Practice to Focus on Individual Growth

The Bison begin spring practice on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU is starting its spring practices a week later than normal.

First-year head coach Matt Entz says this has a lot to do with giving the new coaching staff some extra time to get ready.

Wednesday marks the first of the 15 allotted practices.

The Bison always emphasize the importance of having time off, because their offseason tends to be shorter than teams that don’t play in the championship game every year.

On Tuesday, Entz previewed what to expect from the spring workouts.

They have a quarterback vacancy with four guys hoping to fill Easton Stick’s old role.

Obviously, NDSU’s success is bigger than just one position or one player, but spring practices are a time to steer away from the team aspects to focus on each student-athlete.

“We hope our plan allows our players to improve individually,” Entz said. “That’s the number one thing we’re looking for to improve out of this spring. Because of our youthfulness and our inexperience, that’s where we need to put a lot of our thought process into. Compete daily and compete at every drill. Teach some these guys how to practice and how to do it the bison way.”