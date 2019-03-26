Study Finds North Dakota Has Worst Drivers in the Country

The analysis is based on at-fault violations

FARGO, N.D. — Usually a number one ranking is something to be proud of, but not if your state is the worst at something.

A study by Insurify ranks North Dakota drivers as the worst in the country.

The study asks people if they’ve been ticketed for something like speeding or reckless driving or have had a DUI in the past seven years.

According to the analysis, nearly 30 percent of drivers in North Dakota have had some sort of issue on the road.

“We face some challenges with a culture of impaired driving, as well as being a rural state. We tend to get out there and do more speeding than we probably should, then we have ever changing weather conditions that can lead to traffic crashes,” Gene LaDoucer, AAA spokesperson, said.

Drivers say they aren’t surprised by the results.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t really care about other people’s safety. When it’s snowing outside people like to drive fast, don’t really use their blinkers, or they like taking that chance of getting a DUI,” Kevin Trujillo said.

LaDoucer says the state’s younger population and a culture of drinking contribute to the ranking.

“In the case of Arizona, they’re ranked as having good drivers. But they have an older population who tend to not drink and drive, who drive slower and those type of things,” he said.

North Dakota has the second highest rate of repeat DUIs and is first in repeat license suspension.

“They should probably not drink and drive. That’s the main thing. And just take your time to work. It’s not a rush, you’ll get there eventually,” Trujillo said.

In more open areas, it’s easier for officers to pull people over as opposed to in a big city where there’s more congestion.

LaDoucer also says the states that are ranked for having good drivers have higher fines for repeat offenders.

“We need to address our traffic fines in the state. There’s really no deterrent effect in our traffic fines for speeding,” he said.

“People need to start caring about other people’s lives instead of their own,” Trujillo said.

According to the study, half of the top 10 states for worst drivers are in the Midwest.

Click here to read Insurify’s full study.