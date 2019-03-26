Twins Unveil new 2019 Target Field Foods

1/8 Chicken and waffle cone

2/8 PB and J Candied Bacon Sandwich on sourdough bread.

3/8 Murray's smoked beef sandwich

4/8 Mudslide with Bailey's, Kahlua, vodka and chocolate shavings.

5/8 Mimosa Mary



6/8 Kramarczuk's sausage sampler

7/8 Grown-up grilled cheese and philly cheese steak sandwiches

8/8 Bollywood Smash Salad

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Ahead of Opening Day on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins are unveiling all the new foods and drinks fans can expect at Target Field this season.

The Twins play the Cleveland Indians at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the earliest home opener in team history.

Fans can create their own soul food bowl with any combination of Shaggy Yellow Rice, JR Jong Jerk chicken, Rick Ross Smoke Mushrooms, Sade Sweet Corn, Biggie BBQ braised beef, #MPLS Mac & Cheese and Jill Scott Greens.

Boomstick (Section 127)

A two-foot-long hot dog named after the Twins new designated hitter Nelson Cruz, aka “Boomstick.” The hot dog is topped with chili, nacho cheese grilled onions and jalapenos.

Craft sandwiches (Section 114)

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese: smoked cheddar, provolone and marinated tomatoes, served on thick-sliced brioche

Philly Cheesesteak: shaved sirloin, peppers and onions, cheese sauce, served on hoagie bun

Peanut Butter n’ Jelly Candied Bacon: peanut butter, candied bacon, served on sourdough bread

Hot Indian Foods Vegan Channa Rice Bowl (Section 120)

Chickpeas simmered in a smooth tomato masala sauce, served over garlic rice and topped with a mango and apple slaw dressed in coconut milk and crispy papadums.

Roots for the Home Team (Section 101)

Bollywood Smash Salad: roasted cauliflower and chickpeas tossed with sorghum, mint, raisins, and a bok choy slaw topped with sunflower seeds and served with a mango vinaigrette dressing

Northside Fresh Salad: black-eyed peas, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, Brussel sprouts, serrano pepper, and currants topped with crispy wontons and pepitas in an avocado lime dressing

It’s Greek to Me by Athena: Shareable boards consisting of chicken souvlaki skewers, Htipita feta spread, Tzatziki yogurt blend, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, cucumber, variety of fruits and vegetables, pistachios, herbs and pita bread.

Chicken & Waffle Cone: Chicken tenders, maple syrup and bacon, served in a waffle cone.

Target Field’s newly redesigned Gate 34 also offers a plethora of rotating local food options for fans. Initial offerings will include Thumbs Cookies, Dearest Baker, Spinning Wydle gourmet cotton candy, Breaking Bread Café, Hip Pop Gourmet Popcorn and Zamboni’s Pizza & Pub.

The “Gate 34 Experience” is open to all ticketholders.