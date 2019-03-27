Highway Patrol Identifies Highway Worker Struck & Killed Near Rutland, ND

UPDATE WEDNESDAY – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Virgil Nogowski of Gwinner died in a Lisbon hospital after being hit by a vehicle on County Road 10 near Rutland on Tuesday.

 

NEAR RUTLAND, N.D. – A Sargent County Highway Department worker has died after being hit by a van.

It happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning on County Road 10 near Rutland.

The 60-year-old man was putting up temporary caution signs. The highway patrol says a van driven by 54-year-old Sharilyn Summers of Britton, South Dakota hit the front tire of the parked road department pickup, the ditch and the worker. He was taken to the Lisbon hospital where he died of his injuries.

His name has not been released.

Summers and a second worker who was directing traffic were not hurt.

The state patrol is handling the investigation.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
