QB Easton Stick Highlights Group of 14 Set to Participate at NDSU’s Pro Day

The Bison have their Pro Day on Thursday

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU football is holding its Pro Day on Thursday with 14 former Bison trying to wow scouts enough to end up with a professional job.

Easton Stick is the biggest Bison name in the draft class.

At the NFL Combine, he ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash among quarterbacks.

He was the fastest in the three-cone drill and the fastest in the shuttle run.

On Thursday, he’ll be able to show off his throwing ability more with familiar targets at the pro day.

“I’m excited about how he’s back and you have the Darrius’s and the Lanc’s and all of these guys going to catch for him in his script,” head coach Matt Entz said. “It’s still once a Bison, always a Bison. He’s still going to use the same guys that allowed him to be successful on Saturday in his Pro Day.”

These are the NDSU players expected to work out:

Jalen Allison, CB

Bruce Anderson, RB

Travis Beck, LB

Caleb Butler, DE

Desmond Cain, WR

Colin Conner, OL

Lance Dunn, RB

Robbie Grimsley, S

Nate Jenson, TE

Darren Kelley, S

Darrius Shepherd, WR

Aaron Steidl, DT

Easton Stick, QB

Tanner Volson, OL