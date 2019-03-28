Deion Harris Makes the Most of His Time at Pro Day

The UND Corner Back participated in drills today at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — UND Football gave some of its players one last chance to prove why they deserve a spot at the next level when the team held its Pro Day at NDSU.

Cornerback Deion Harris was one of the five Fighting Hawks to participate in drills in front of the 22 professional-team scouts in attendance.

Harris was once a projected third-round pick before tearing his achilles in 2017 and having to push back his NFL hopes for another year. Although less highly touted in 2019’s class of athletes, Harris has worked hard in order to make the most of this opportunity.

“I have been training for this for three months in Texas'” Harris said. “I’ve been working on techniques and working on my times so I’ve been training for it for a long time, all my life really. I wish I could have done better on some of the drills but I think it went well overall.”