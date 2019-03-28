RRVF’s Harvest Hall to be Demolished Because of Roof Collapse

WEST FARGO, N.D. – A building where the roof collapsed due to heavy snow at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds is in the process of being torn down.

Harvest Hall stored about 60 cars all winter. Most have been pulled out over the past few weeks, and there were about a dozen left as of Thursday morning.

Once all the cars are out, the building will be demolished.

Everyone who had a car stored there is being contacted.

“Make sure you’re not coming out here, because it is very dangerous up at that building, until we get it torn down we prefer that nobody comes and goes behind the signs. We’ve got signs up all over that state do not enter because it is a very dangerous area,” Red River Valley Fair General Manager Brian Schulz said.

Schulz says they will decide whether to rebuild the structure in the next couple of months.