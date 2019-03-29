Moorhead, Cass County Scaling Back Sandbag Operations

Sandbagging may pick up again if weather conditions change.

CASS COUNTY, ND — Both Cass County and Moorhead City leaders have decided to suspend sandbagging operations due to favorable weather predictions.

Here are the releases from both Moorhead and Cass County.

MOORHEAD, MN — In the first two days of operation, 33,050 sandbags were filled at the Moorhead Sandbag Operations Center. Sandbag filling continues today (Friday). While a spring flood is still anticipated, based on information currently available and strategic solutions for temporary levees in some areas, fewer sandbags may be needed.

While we are still counting on the volunteers who are working now and Saturday, we will then “pause” on sandbag production until we know more. We want to balance being prepared with using our volunteers’ time and sandbagging supplies wisely.

Revised Sandbag Production Plan:

Continue sandbag production through Saturday, March 30 at 3 pm.

Cancel sandbagging for the remainder of this weekend and Monday April 1.

Evaluate conditions over the weekend and issue a call for volunteers on Monday for operations that may resume Tuesday, April 2 if warranted.

Volunteers who have signed up for shifts beyond Saturday afternoon at 3 pm will receive a cancellation notice, but certainly have the City of Moorhead’s full gratitude for their willingness to help. We hope they can volunteer during the next phase of the flood fight. As the river rises, volunteers will certainly be needed to place sandbags in vulnerable riverfront areas. Thank you for your efforts!

Because of favorable melting conditions and an updated flood risk outlook, Cass County now anticipates a reduced risk of flooding in rural areas and a reduced need for filled sandbags to protect county residents.

CASS COUNTY, ND — Cass County now estimates 150,000 sandbags are needed. Based on predicted crests of the Sheyenne and Maple Rivers, some rural flooding is still expected and further shifts in weather patterns may again alter this outlook.

Volunteer sandbagging efforts at the Cass County Highway Department, 1201 Main Ave. W, West Fargo, will continue as scheduled this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 29th – 31st. School groups already scheduled to sandbag next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are also needed as planned.

Sandbag Cass Hours of Operation-

Saturday, March 30th: 8:00a.m. – 7:00p.m.

Sunday, March 31st: 12:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Monday, April 1st – Wednesday, April 3rd: 9:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. (school groups)

Sandbag needs outside of the times described above will be re-evaluated next week. Questions about volunteering for Sandbag Cass should be directed to volunteer coordinator Chip Ammerman at (701) 239-6700.