NDSU Football Players Join the Flood Fight by Filling Sandbags

FARGO, N.D.– Before sandbag central closes down operations, the NDSU football team has decided to join the flood fight.

The NDSU football team came out to sandbag central to help fill as many sandbags as they could in just a few hours.

More than 50 players have helped out today and together they have filled more than 800 bags.

The NDSU players say they’re doing it for the community that has always supported them.

“I mean it’s fun spending time with the guys, but it’s always good,” said Trey Lance, NDSU football player A big thing in our program is giving back to the community, just for everything that they do for us especially in the fall on Saturdays. You know playing in front of 20,000 people it’s a crazy experience so it’s just one thing we can do to give back.”

“It’s a good feeling, it’s amazing how the community comes together as a whole and just to help each other out and all of our football players gather around and want to help everyone so its awesome,” said Cole Jacob, NDSU football player.

NDSU football players say they’re willing to come back and help if sandbag central reopens.

Sandbag central has closed for now, but it will reopen if there’s a need for more sandbags.