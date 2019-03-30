Former Colorado Officer Teaches Self-Defense Techniques at Fargo YMCA

FARGO, N.D. — A retired Colorado officer is looking to teach people in the F–M area how to act fast when they’re in danger.
Michael Jamison is teaching a self–defense class at the YMCA in downtown Fargo.
He is teaching people moves they need to make to protect themselves from attackers.
Jamison says his goal is to empower people and realize they can fight back and stay safe.
“I can’t teach them in four hours how to pummel somebody and to be a martial arts expert, but I can teach them in four hours a few basic tools to help them escape, get away, and defend themselves,” Jamison said.
Jamison has also taught self–defense lessons in Bismarck and Medora.
WAHPETON, N.D. -- The sister of a murder victim has created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral services. Billy Joe Phillips died due to stab wounds on Monday. The Richland County State's Attorney has charged Adam Awender with one count…
WEST FARGO, N.D.-- Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day is a day that is important to those who served. The West Fargo VFW is celebrating Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day by bringing veterans together to talk and…