Former Colorado Officer Teaches Self-Defense Techniques at Fargo YMCA

He wants both men and women to know they can fight back from an attack

FARGO, N.D. — A retired Colorado officer is looking to teach people in the F–M area how to act fast when they’re in danger.

Michael Jamison is teaching a self–defense class at the YMCA in downtown Fargo.

He is teaching people moves they need to make to protect themselves from attackers.

Jamison says his goal is to empower people and realize they can fight back and stay safe.

“I can’t teach them in four hours how to pummel somebody and to be a martial arts expert, but I can teach them in four hours a few basic tools to help them escape, get away, and defend themselves,” Jamison said.

Jamison has also taught self–defense lessons in Bismarck and Medora.