Sister of Wahpeton Murder Victim Starts GoFundMe to Raise Money for Funeral Services

Billy Joe Phillips died due to stab wounds on March 25

WAHPETON, N.D. — The sister of a murder victim has created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral services.

Billy Joe Phillips died due to stab wounds on Monday. The Richland County State’s Attorney has charged Adam Awender with one count of murder.

Fine the original story here.

Phillips’ sister is hoping to raise $5,000. If you would like to donate, click here.