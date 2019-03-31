Names Released In Triple Fatal Crash And Arrest Near Tower City

A 16-year-old Driver Crossed The Center Line Late Friday Night

TOWER CITY, ND — North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three people killed in a crash near Tower City late Friday Night.

They are 40-year-old Matthew Wipf and 43-year-old Kathy Wipf both of Tower City and 46-year-old Dorothy Decker of Ipswich, South Dakota.

They were in a vehicle hit head-on by a SUV driven by 16-year-old Sophia Weshnevski of Buffalo, North Dakota.

The patrol says Weshnevski crossed the center line on Cass County Road 10 just east of Tower City.

She was taken to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries along with two passengers in Wipf’s vehicle.

A third vehicle driven by 37-year-old John Wurtz of Utica, South Dakota later ran into the crash scene.

He was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana.

Traffic was rerouted for five hours while first responders and law enforcement processed the scene.