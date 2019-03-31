Vintage and Custom Vehicles on Display at 61st Annual Toppers Car Show

The vehicles are entered into contests for cash prizes

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Car enthusiasts are revving up their engines and driving over to the Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

The 61st annual Toppers Car Show features many vintage models of cars and motorcycles.

Some of the cars on display are custom-made by people in the F-M area.

People at Toppers say this show is not just for men who like cars, but for people of all genders and ages.

“There’s stuff here for everybody,” said Shane Triepke, vice president of Toppers Car Club. “Women, kids, guys, there’s 100 different vendors here from Tupperware for women to car parts for guys and toys for kids, so it’s a good family event.”

Each car has a chance to win awards, including a $2,000 sweepstakes.