City of Fargo Updates Flood Forecast

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says the city is breathing a little easier as it appears the crest on the Red River will be less than thought a week ago.

He says this is a “fantastic snow melt” and the flood threat doesn’t appear as bad as what the city was preparing for last week.

Public Works Director Ben Dow says the warm-up is good news but the melt will create a lot of run-off from melting snow, not good when city storm sewer outlets to the Red River are closed because of rising water.

Temperatures later this week will be in the upper 50’s and close to 60.

Dow says by this weekend, the city will be 100% dependent on pumping any standing water with 73 pump stations and additional auxiliary pumps.

He says any rain could create pooling water in the streets which in turn could cause problems with the the sanitary sewer system.

