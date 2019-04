Crookston Man Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends After Crashing Into A Tree

CROOKSTON, MN — A high speed chase begins near Crookston after police say the driver blows through a stop sign.

It started around 2 this morning on Polk County Road 61.

Authorities say 29-year-old Jose Trevino of Crookston hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

He eventually lost control and crashed into a tree.

Trevino and a passenger, 27-year-old Jennifer Gutierrez, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He has since been arrested and charges are pending.

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor.