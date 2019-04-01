Fargo Woman Claiming to Be Armed Is Arrested For Robbery

Jones was able to convince someone to give her a ride to a hospital and went inside.
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police arrested a woman for robbery. Officers responded to the report of a shoplifter Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at Fleet Farm.

They were told when the woman was approached by the store’s loss prevention personnel, the suspect, identified as Tammy Lyne Jones, 39 of Fargo, claimed she had a weapon and fled the scene.

Because Jones claimed to be armed, a large number of police responded to the scene.

Officers found Jones after a short search and was arrested for robbery.

Jones did not have a weapon and there were no injuries.

