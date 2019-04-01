NDSU CB Bridges Excited to Live up to High Expectations

The senior cornerback is embracing his leadership role

For the team’s third spring practice Monday, North Dakota State football wore pads for the first time.

The players say it doesn’t just mean the physicality is amplified; the tempo is increased too.

The 16 seniors are the roster are leading the charge with what to expect for some of the younger guys just getting into the swing of things.

Cornerback Marquise Bridges is one of the 16. He is coming off a season where he had a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble.

As Bridges hopes to make an even bigger impact in 2019, he is getting high praise from his new head coach.

“I really think he can be one of the top corners that we’ve ever had here,” Matt Entz said. “I think he can be the Jalen Allison, the CJ Smith, the Marcus Williams type of performer. We need him to become more consistent. We continually talk about that and his approach to the game needs to become more business-like. But, as he matures, you’re starting to see that this offseason.”

“They definitely told me that I’ve got the potential, but that comes with a price,” Bridges said. “Potential comes with working. They tell me all the time that I’m not just going to get it. I’ve got to work for it. It’s definitely a goal of mine, but that’s why we’re working. That’s why we’re here today.”

The team has 12 practices left this spring, including their modified spring game.