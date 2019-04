Warroad’s Slukynsky Becomes Finalist for HS Play of the Winter

KVRR is bracketing off the top high school plays from the winter

MOORHEAD, Minn. — KVRR is bracketing off the top high school plays of the winter, and the first finalist is from Warroad boys hockey.

Grant Slukynsky won the Ken Kraft High School play of the Week as a semifinalist.

That play will match up against the winner from this Friday to see which will be crowned the High School Play of the Winter.