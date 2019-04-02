NDSU RBs Believe They Can Fill Holes Left by Anderson, Dunn

Ty Brooks says it's time to forget about Bruce and Lance

FARGO, N.D. — Until the 2019 football season begins, a lot of the talk is going to be about comparing this year’s team to the undefeated squad that just won a national championship.

That seems a little unfair, considering the offense is losing its starting quarterback, its three most productive receivers and the top two running backs.

And that’s just at the skill positions.

Senior running back Ty Brooks is not worried about the depth at running back.

Lance Dunn and Bruce Anderson were a dominant force in the backfield, but Brooks had a clear message after Monday’s first padded practice: Forget about Lance and Bruce!

Brooks averaged more than seven yards per carry in his junior campaign. Plus, the position group goes deeper than just a one-man wrecking crew.

“I think there’s still a ton of talent there, Ty Brooks, Adam Cofield, Seth Wilson, Dimitri Williams,” head coach Matt Entz said. “We need to remember, [Williams] is a young man that was good enough to start for us as a true freshman.”

“I think we’re going to have a lot of backs that can do a lot of things, split some people out a little more,” Brooks added. “At the end of the day, we’re going to have play-makers. That’s just the motto in our room. You’ve got to have that mentality. You want to come and compete every day.”

In total, the Bison have three returning offensive starters, and four on defense.