Political Leaders Pay Visit To USS North Dakota

They presented the crew with an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol

ANNAPOLIS, MD — USS North Dakota gets a visit from the state’s top political leaders.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, Congressman Kelly Armstrong and Governor Doug Burgum presented the crew with an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.

The USS North Dakota is anchored near Annapolis for Naval Academy midshipmen to see firsthand a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine with a stellar record of operation.

The sub was commissioned in 2014 and returned last month from its first deployment, a six-month security mission in the European area.