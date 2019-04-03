Bike Riding Robbery Suspect Under Arrest

Both the victim and the suspect were on bikes at the time.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police arrested a robbery suspect early Wednesday after a brief chase.

It happened around 3:30 in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue North.

Police say the victim was approached by the stranger who flashed a knife and demanded his belongings.

Sgt. Jerrod Wagner says officers spotted the suspect, identified as 19-year old Crispin Baker and chased the suspect on his bike and by foot.

Baker was found hiding a few blocks away and taken into custody.

He’s facing charges of robbery and refusal to halt. Baker has no permanent address.