Gov. Walz Cites Fergus Falls Mayor as Example of Good Politics in State of the State

Governor Walz used personal stories from Minnesotans to show how his agenda can improve their lives

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Governor Walz delivers his first state of the state address without a prepared speech.

From teachers influencing students to a tragic story of a husband who died on a dangerous road, Walz used these stories as examples of how he and Minnesota can and should do better.

He focused on writing a new story that would include education funding, health care funding and community prosperity.

One story highlighted the Mayor of Fergus Falls Ben Schierer and how he is an example of how local government should work, getting things done for the people who live there.

“The stories we’re telling, are the stories of us, of Minnesota, and they’re the stories of communities,” Walz said. “It’s not by mistake that the proposals, and the policy proposals, and the budget proposals that I put in front of you center around some pretty clear themes because that’s what came to me from people. We want to have health care, we want good education, and we want our communities to prosper.” ”

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, says the Governor’s speech calls for officials to work together to get things done for Minnesotans, but those words are going to have to be followed–up with actions.

In a press release Daudt said, “We hope the Governor will work in good-faith with Republicans and back off his 70 percent gas tax increase, his plans to increase health care costs, and his opposition to the Line 3 pipeline.”

You can watch the full State of the State address below.