LIVE: NDSU Starting 1st Cybersecurity Ph.D. Program In Nation

New Focus On Training Cybersecurity Instructors

NDSU says there is a massive workforce shortage in the cybersecurity field.

That’s why the university is now offering a focus on cybersecurity in its computer sciences Ph.D. program.

Professor Jeremy Straub and cybersecurity student Paan Ajjimaporn join Adam to talk about the need for more cybersecurity professionals, and what the program entails.

Straub says if every computer science student goes into just cybersecurity, they would barely meet the demands for 300,000 open jobs nationwide.

NDSU wants to train university-level instructors to help cybersecurity programs grow at universities around the country.

Straub showed off a electronic device detector that cybersecurity professionals use. It can detect small electronics, like a hidden camera at a crime scene.

Ajjimaporn tells us about white hat hacking. That’s hacking a company’s systems with their permission to find weaknesses. You basically get to act like a criminal with the company’s permission.

If you’re interested in this high-demand field, you can find out more info by clicking here.