LIVE: NDSU Starting 1st Cybersecurity Ph.D. Program In Nation

New Focus On Training Cybersecurity Instructors
Adam Ladwig,

 

NDSU says there is a massive workforce shortage in the cybersecurity field.

That’s why the university is now offering a focus on cybersecurity in its computer sciences Ph.D. program.

Professor Jeremy Straub and cybersecurity student Paan Ajjimaporn join Adam to talk about the need for more cybersecurity professionals, and what the program entails.

Straub says if every computer science student goes into just cybersecurity, they would barely meet the demands for 300,000 open jobs nationwide.

NDSU wants to train university-level instructors to help cybersecurity programs grow at universities around the country.

Straub showed off a electronic device detector that cybersecurity professionals use. It can detect small electronics, like a hidden camera at a crime scene.

Ajjimaporn tells us about white hat hacking. That’s hacking a company’s systems with their permission to find weaknesses. You basically get to act like a criminal with the company’s permission.

If you’re interested in this high-demand field, you can find out more info by clicking here.

 

 

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Summit League Basketball Tournament Brackets Relea...
NDSU QB Stick Awarded with Prestigious Off-The-Fie...
Controversial U32 Apartment Complex Opens in Fargo
NDSU Students Showcase Business Skills at Annual I...

You Might Like

Children of Mandan Murder Victims Start GoFundMe Fundraiser

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) _The children of Lois and William Cobb, two of the victims of the devastating murders at RJR Maintenance and Management have started a GoFundMe to help pay for travel and funeral expenses. The  North Dakota business where an owner and…

Fargo Native Chosen to Lead Blue Angels

FARGO (KFGO) - A Fargo native has been chosen to lead the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron. Commander Brian Kesselring will serve as Commanding Officer and Flight Leader for the 2020 and 2021 Blue Angels air show seasons.…

ND Republican House Members Protest Hindu Leader Offering Prayer

BISMARCK, N.D.- Some Republican North Dakota House members protested the daily opening floor session prayer by a global Hindu and interfaith leader Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, offered mantra's as the guest chaplain in the House on…