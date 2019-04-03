Morning Buzz: Peanut Butter Preferences Predict Personality

What You Can Tell By Someone's Choice In PB

Do you prefer chunky or smooth peanut butter?

The answer could give an insight into your personality.

According to a survey by OnePoll, you can tell a lot about a person just by knowing how they like their peanut butter.

If a person chooses the classic smooth PB they’re more likely to be introverted, early for work, hesitant, and could even get more speeding tickets!

People who like a little something extra and pick chunky, tend to be more extroverted, late for work, have more confidence, and are generally bigger risk–takers.

Settling the debate, the survey found more Americans prefer smooth over chunky peanut butter and about 22 percent say they like both.