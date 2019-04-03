NDSU Softball Hoping to Carry Momentum into Seattle Tournament

The team is on a 14 game win streak

FARGO, N.D. — The energy around the NDSU softball team is at a high as things continue to click for the Bison.

NDSU is riding the hot hand after it won its last fourteen games and have jumped out to a 6-0 record in league play.

The team takes a break from Summit League opponents this week when it travels west to play in the Seattle University tournament. The Bison are hoping to continue building on their momentum, but despite the good fortune surrounding the program, they aren’t letting things go to their heads.

“Our team chemistry is awesome this year,” senior second baseman Zoe Stavrou said. “We love each other so much that I think that is kind of what is building us to keep going. We don’t really worry about the streak. I mean, people talk about it but we haven’t said anything about it.”

“We’re getting clutch hits and we’re having big innings,” senior pitcher KK Leddy said. “And we’re just starting to piece things together and we’re staying in the moment and not getting ahead of ourselves and we’re just taking it slow.”