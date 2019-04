Warroad Police Officer Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct & Kidnapping

WARROAD, Minn. – A Warroad police officer is behind bars after an investigation by the Minnesota BCA.

Agents arrested 29-year-old Joshua Demmerly. He is charged with kidnapping, third degree criminal sexual conduct and stalking.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BCA is asking for any other possible victims to call the tip line at 1-877-996-6222.