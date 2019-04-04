Force Working for Home-Ice Advantage in First Round of Playoffs

The Force are tied with Des Moines for the four-seed in the Western Conference

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force clinched a playoff spot last weekend, but there is still a lot of importance in the final three regular-season games.

Currently, the team is tied with Des Moines for fourth place in the Western Conference, but the Force have one fewer game to play.

If Fargo can finish ahead of the Buccaneers, they will have home-ice for the first playoff series.

Otherwise, they will have to win on the road to keep their season alive.

“Obviously fourth place is within reach,” head coach Cary Eades said. “It’s not in our control, but we’re going to try and win our last three games and see what happens. Most importantly is playing well going into the playoffs and picking up some wins.”

“Yeah, I mean it’s huge,” forward Ben Meyers said. “To have home ice in the playoffs would be big for us, so any last push we can make here, that’s what we’re focused on, and getting home-ice and playing in front of that home crowd.”

The top two teams have a first-round bye, while the three seed hosts the six and four seed hosts the five in a best-of-three series.

Each subsequent round is a best-of-five format.

This weekend, Fargo hosts Team USA on Friday and Saturday.