Former NDSU Standout Emanuel Retires from NFL

Kyle Emanuel spent four years with the Chargers

FARGO, N.D. — After four seasons representing North Dakota State in the NFL, linebacker Kyle Emanuel is retiring.

The former Bison great made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

Emanuel said in the statement that there is no specific reason why he decided to retire, but listed injury concerns as a contributing factor.

He played for NDSU from 2010-2014 as a defensive end, and graduated with career records in tackles for loss and sacks.

Until 2013, one of Emanuel’s teammates on the defensive side of the ball was Grant Olson, who is in his first season as linebackers coach at their alma mater.

Olson says even in their college days, Emanuel stood out.

“Two things really stand out every time you talk about Kyle, and everybody that played with him is going to say the same thing,” Olson said. “One, he was a great teammate. The other one is that I don’t think anyone ever played or practiced harder every single rep. The guy never loafed. He ran to the football and played as hard every single rep as anybody we’ve ever had. That hard work and intensity – every single drill — whether it was special teams or defense really stood out about Kyle, and I think every one of these guys that played with him like myself will remember that for sure.”

In four years with the Chargers, Emanuel made 33 starts in 63 games.

Last season he scored his first professional touchdown, returning a fumble for six points.

Olson said he doesn’t know if Emanuel has any desire to coach, but that he would be very good at it with the way he mentored younger players at NDSU.