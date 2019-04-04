NDSU Softball To Test Itself In Seattle Tournament

The Bison will play four games in the Seattle University Tournament

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU got off to a strong start in conference play over the past couple of weeks, starting out with a 6-0 record against summit league opponents.

The team shifts gears this weekend, however, when they travel to Washington to play in the Seattle University Tournament.

This gives NDSUa chance to step out of its comfort zone and play four games against West coast teams they have not yet seen before.

“They are all tough,” head coach Darren Mueller said. “Seattle is having a good year. I haven’t looked as much, but I know Santa Clara and Portland have had some good wins along the way, but I think it is just something for us to get a chance to maybe take a break out of conference and still play some games and really work on getting better. I still think we got a lot of room to improve in a lot of different areas. It gives us a chance to do that this weekend and not have to not be concerned about the conference games at this time.”