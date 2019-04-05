Cass County Starts Sending Out Sandbags

If you need to order sandbags, call 701-241-8000
Angela Shen,

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — Sandbag distribution begins in Cass County for those who need to protect their property against the rising waters.

About 30,000 sandbags have already been sent out to people living in the most vulnerable rural areas.

Thousands of empty bags along with loads of sand have also been delivered.

The county expects to send out 20,000 more sandbags tomorrow.

A supply of emergency sandbags is on standby as well.

“We really encourage people, both on Friday here, and early Saturday to get their flood protections in place, especially on the Sheyenne and up in that Harwood area,” Jason Benson, Cass County Engineer, said.

