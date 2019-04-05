Chiropractor Arrested In Connection With Mandan Murders

Police responded to what was first thought to be a medical assistance call early Monday morning.

MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – 44-year-old Chad Issak is facing four counts of murder in deaths of four people at RJR Property Management and Maintenance.

Issak, a chiropractor, lived in a trailer park managed by RJR Property Management.

Mandan Police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a tip that led investigators to the Washburn area, about 35 miles northwest of Bismarck-Mandan.

Issak was arrested at his home.

Police Chief Jason Ziegler says he was arrested without resisting and evidence linking him to crimes has been recovered.

The victims were Robert Fakler, who co-owned the property management company, along with employees Adam Fuehrer, Lois Cobb and her husband, Bill Cobb.