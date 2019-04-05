Force Win Crucial Game For Playoff Standings

Force Beat Team USA U-17 4-2
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D.– The Fargo Force entered tonight’s final home series tied for fourth in the Western Conference standings.  The fourth seed represents home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Tyler Johnson was in net for the Force. Team USA had the first chance of  the game.  Hunter Strand gave them the early lead, 1-0.

Force came storming back. The former Moorhead Spud Ethan Frisch knotted the game at one.

Assistant Captain Ben Meyers fed Tristan Broz for the second of the night.

The Captain AJ Drobot scored the third goal of the game for the Force.

Both teams added one more goal each over the final two periods.

Force go on to win, 4-2.

