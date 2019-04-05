MN House Passes Bill Allowing Undocumented Immigrants to Get Driver’s Licenses

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota House approves a bill allowing all state residents to get a driver’s license regardless of immigration status.

House Majority Leader Rep. Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley points out all Minnesotans could get licenses until 2003.

The 75-52 vote fell largely along party lines, but with a couple Republicans crossing over to join democrats.

“Immigrants, whether they are documented or undocumented are Minnesotans. They are part of the fabric of our communities. They belong here. They contribute to our economy. They contribute to our communities” Democratic Rep. Winkler said.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kurt Daudt says the measure gives special privileges to people who choose to break the law

House Democrats have put the language into their big transportation bill to try to force Senate Republicans to discuss it during negotiations late in the session.