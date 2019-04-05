Play of the Winter Nominees Pt. 2

VOTE FOR THE PLAY OF THE WINTER IN THIS SEMIFINAL ROUND

FARGO, N.D. — The KVRR sports team is celebrating the top plays of the winter, presented by Chris Heise.

Last week, Grant Slukynsky became a finalist for his great play for Warroad boys hockey.

This week’s nominees feature a pair of plays from the hardwood.

Moorhead’s Quentin Hegg stole the rock and went behind the back to beat the defender and finish the layup.

In the other nominee, Kameron Arechigo for Fargo South waits patiently and swats the shot out of bounds.

Both plays are great, but which is better? That is for you to decide. Vote on our website poll and our twitter poll @kvrrsports. The winner will be announced on Monday and will move on to the final round.