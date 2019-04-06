Fargo Families Make Pinwheels at Plains Art Museum’s Kidquest

Families create different art projects every month
Tanner Robinson,

FARGO, N.D. — Families in Fargo are putting pastels to pinwheels.

The Plains Art Museum is putting on its monthly Kidquest event, where families can walk through the museum and create an art project together.

This month, they’re making plastic pinwheels and decorating them using markers and oil pastels.

They’re allowed to make two pinwheels: one for themselves, and one for the community.

“We’re about families learning how to walk through an art museum and how to talk about art together, as well as families having a safe and fun place where they can create and get messy and not have to worry about cleaning it up, because we’ll take care of that for them,” said Katherine Rieck, the assistant education director for the Plains Art Museum.

Kidquest happens on the first Saturday of every month, and families create different projects each time.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Discovery Students Show Off Their Art, Music At An...
Plains Art Museum Hosts 5th Annual Holiday Art Sal...
Swimmers Are Getting Safety Tips Before Getting In...
River Pointe Senior Living Takes Part In Project L...

You Might Like

Man Suffers Burns From House Fire Near Gardner

  CASS COUNTY, N.D. -- Authorities say a man suffered burns in an early morning house fire west of Gardner, North Dakota. The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. He's being treated for injuries at a local hospital but the…