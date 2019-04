Hit-And-Run Death Under Investigation In Grand Forks

Woman was pronounced dead while being transported to a hospital

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks police are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run death.

Officers responded to I-29 and Demers Avenue around 5 this morning and found a woman on the ground.

She was pronounced dead while being transported to a hospital.

Her name and age weren’t immediately released.

Authorities say evidence at the scene indicates the person was struck by a vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.