Man Faces DUI Charge After Crashing His Off-Highway Vehicle

PARK RIVER, ND — A Pisek, North Dakota man is facing DUI charges after crashing his off-road vehicle near Park River.

35-year-old Joshua Jelinek and his 29-year-old passenger, Trent Davidson also of Pisek, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The highway patrol says Jelinek tipped the vehicle about three miles south of Park River on Saturday afternoon.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt or helmet.