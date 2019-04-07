Red River Time Lapse – Fargo

You Might Like
Cass County Delivers 15,000 Additional Sandbags to Rural Areas
CASS COUNTY, N.D. -- Cass County delivers an additional 15,000 sandbags to areas that didn't even have water a mile away from them a few days ago. Take a look here at County Road 20 and 17, where the road…
Sorlie Bridge And Other Roads Closing Due To Rising Water
GRAND FORKS, ND -- More roads and bridges are being closed to deal with the rising water from rivers, tributaries and overland flooding. Officials in Grand Forks-East Grand Forks will be closing the Sorlie Bridge on Demers Avenue on Monday…
Hit-And-Run Death Under Investigation In Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, ND -- Grand Forks police are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run death. Officers responded to I-29 and Demers Avenue around 5 this morning and found a woman on the ground. She was pronounced dead while being transported…
