BBB Recommends Getting Ahead on Next Year’s Flood Insurance

FARGO– The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is advising people without flood insurance to start doing their homework and looking ahead to next year.
The BBB recommends getting three estimates from insurance agents before deciding on a plan.
The bureau’s communications director says people who have flood insurance should contact their insurance agent before making any property changes.
She also reminds people to take pictures and document any sort of flood damage.
“You know, in those situations, you definitely want to start cleaning things up and getting things back together as soon as possible but sometimes, if it’s not documented right and if the insurance agent hasn’t actually seen it, you might not get refunded all of your money,” BBB communications director Bess Ellenson said.
You can reach out to the BBB regarding any questions or concerns with flood insurance in your area.
