Refinery Maintenance And Higher Crude Oil Prices Push Gas Prices Higher

FARGO, ND — Gas prices have hit the highest levels for this date since 2014.

AAA says the national average price for regular unleaded gas is $2.74 a gallon, five cents higher than last week.

In Fargo the average price is $2.50.

One of the factors is refinery maintenance season which has hit some unexpected bumps.

Another factor in the higher gas prices is the higher cost of crude oil which is up 40 percent since the beginning of the year.

You can expect pump prices to continue increasing as gasoline demand gains steam for the busy summer travel season.