Cass County Uses SHERP Vehicle for Flood Relief

The Vehicle serves as an alternative to the Air Boat

HARWOOD, N.D. — Cass County introduced a new vehicle to the area to help in flood relief efforts.

The SHERP was brought over from Williams County as an alternative to the air boat that is typically deployed during flooding.

The all-terrain vehicle holds up to six people and can be used to deliver supplies or rescue people in dangerous situations.

It proves to be more beneficial than the air boat in certain cases, as there is less of a risk of damage.

“It does potentially cause less damage than an air boat might with the waves or the wake that the air boat produces,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said. “This vehicle does not produce that type of a wave or a wake. It’s a little easier if people have dikes in their immediate area that were working, then it is not going to cause damage to their protection that they put up.”

The SHERP can travel up to approximately 25 miles per hour on land and four miles per hour in water.