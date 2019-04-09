LIVE: The Bison’s NCAA Tournament Run With Bison Illustrated

Magazine Recaps NDSU's Trip To The Tournament

This year’s NDSU Men’s basketball team had no seniors.

Hardly anyone expected them to win their conference tournament, win an NCAA Tournament game and put a scare into the number one team in the country.

But they did.

Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt tells Adam Ladwig that maybe we shouldn’t be surprised.

This month’s issue is full of stories from NDSU’s postseason run.

Schmidt says the players have a level of maturity you don’t normally see from underclassmen.

And with nearly all players returning next season, Schmidt says the Bison are the clear favorites to repeat as Summit League champs and go back to the NCAA Tournament.

He says they might even earn a higher seed, which would make an upset win or two more likely.

You can get Bison Illustrated and other Spotlight Media magazines for free at locations throughout the F/M Metro.

Find out more by clicking here.