Memorial Service Held For Four Mandan Murder Victims

44-year-old Chad Isaak, a Washburn chiropractor, is charged with the murders

1/1

BISMARCK, ND — A joint memorial service was held at Bismarck Community Church for the four people killed at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan last Monday.

Business co-owner Robert Fakler and three employees, William and Lois Cobb and Adam Fuehrer, were found shot and stabbed.

The Rev. Jared Lee called the killings an “unfair and completely wicked act” but it should not bring out the worst in people.

44-year-old Chad Isaak, a Washburn chiropractor, is charged with the murders.

He lived on property managed by the company.

No motive has been revealed.