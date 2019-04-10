Clothesline Project Brings Awareness to Sexual Assault at MSUM

The collection of T-shirts will be on display until April 15

MOORHEAD, Minn. — If you walk into Comstock Memorial Union at MSUM, you might notice a collection of T–shirts hanging on the wall.

They are part of the Clothesline Project, which is designed to bring awareness to sexual assault.

The shirts are made by survivors and people who know one. Anyone can design a shirt to tell their story or share messages of healing.

The collection is brought out each April and people add to it every year.

According to the Women’s Center, one in three women and one in six men will experience sexual violence in their lifetimes.

“Sexual violence knows no gender identity, sexual orientation, race, it can happen to anyone. I think the message they’re not alone is really important. A lot o T–shirts were made because people did survive and they healed. We don’t have to be the thing that happened to us,” Dana Bisignani, Women’s Center coordinator at MSUM, said.

The display will be up until Monday, April 15.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.