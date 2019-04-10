NDSU Students Raise Awareness for Survivors of Sexual Abuse With Kits 4 Kare

FARGO, N.D.– NDSU Students are helping sexual assault survivors and trying to prevent sexual abuse on campus.

Kits 4 Kare is an event to gather donations to make survival kits to give to abuse survivors and to educate students.

People can donate items, learn self–defense and write to survivors.

Donations include things like toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, hats and gloves.

Students involved with the project say they have learned a lot from putting this event together.

“I’ve learned that there are stories everywhere, and that there are survivors everywhere, even if they have never spoken up about it,” says NDSU student Jacob Dybwad. “Hopefully this event will encourage someone to speak up and help get closure, or help with justice.”

Along with the donations, NDSU University Police Officer Gennifer Baker was brought in to teach a self–defense course.

Students learn how to defend themselves against an attacker.

Baker says thinking about these situations and how you would handle them before you encounter them, is one way to be prepared if it happens.

Students wrote cards to survivors at the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center.

“It makes me feel really good, I know a couple other members in our group we have family members, friends that have experienced such traumatic events. So I think it allows us to make and impact in a small way,” says NDSU student Desirae Shanahan. “Obviously we can’t do a whole lot, but it’s that small aspect of it that’s going to make a difference.”

When asked what they were going to write about, students responded with words of support and encouragement.

“You’re not alone; you’re strong enough to get through this,” added Shanahan.

The students will bring donated items to the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center on April 11.