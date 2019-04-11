April Snowstorm Has City & State Crews Working to Keep Roads Clear

Both Fargo and West Fargo Public Works crews say they focus on their emergency snow routes first

Roads are getting a bit more than a dusting making for a snowy mid–April.

The Fargo Public works crews were out Wednesday getting equipment ready to go.

Salt trucks hit the roads early Thursday morning to prep for the expected conditions.

“It’s not uncommon to get any snow in April,” Fargo Public Works supervisor Corey Houim said. “When it does snow in April, usually it’s the wet, heavy stuff, not the stuff that you like and that’s going to blow around.”

The two-and-a-half miles of construction on Sheyenne Street is just going to complicate things.

“They’re mainly just removing pavement and getting prepared to start doing their underground work,” West Fargo Public Works director Chris Brungardt said. “So, you know rain, snow, anything like that will be an inconvenience.”

Brungardt is more concerned about the drivers near the construction areas rather than the city’s progress.

“If you have reduced number of lanes, you’re not used to what the traffic control is and where you’re supposed to go, the snow is just going to complicate things a little bit more,” Brungardt said.

Over on I–94, the snow might push back a project that was expected to kick off sometime next week between Garfield and Alexandria.

“Plows are out,” MnDOT public affairs coordinator Emma Olson said. “They’re going to be out until conditions improve. If the wind continues to pick up, visibility issues affect them too.”

MnDOT says practicing safe driving while plows are out is crucial to everyone’s safety.

“Ditches are filled with water and so we want to keep people out of the ditches,” Olson said.

West Fargo Public Works plans to continue working on areas of Sheyenne Street until accumulated snow begins.