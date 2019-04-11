Red River Women’s Clinic Responds to Bill that Would Outlaw Abortion Procedure

The clinic director says there are two ways the bill could go into effect

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Women’s Clinic responds to Gov. Doug Burgum signing a bill that would outlaw an abortion procedure called dilation and evacuation.

The bill would make it a crime for a doctor to use tools like clamps, scissors, and forceps to remove a fetus from the womb.

The clinic director, Tammi Kromenaker, says there are two ways the bill could go into effect. One would be if Roe v. Wade were struck down and abortion would be banned.

The other is based on the decision from the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals which is already deciding an almost identical bill in Arkansas.

“Each patient is unique, her circumstance is unique, and doctors don’t need their hands tied by the legislature telling them how to practice medicine and how to provide the safest method they feel is best for their patient,” Kromenaker said.

The Red River Women’s Clinic is the only abortion provider in North Dakota.