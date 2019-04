Mahnomen-Waubun Honored as 2019 MN Football Community of the Year

MAHNOMEN & WAUBUN, Minn. – The Vikings congratulate Mahnomen-Waubun as the 2019 Minnesota Football Community of the Year.

Shooting Star Casino hosted a free breakfast and a replay of the Class A State Championship game where the Thunderbirds beat BOLD 22 to 21 on Friday.

Vikings Defensive End Stephen Weatherly and offensive tackle Rashad Hill mingled with players and fans and signed autographs.

The fun continues at Bear’s Sports Bar in Waubun at 7:00 Friday night with a silent auction and football camps and a community festival at Mahnomen High School on Saturday.