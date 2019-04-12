Moorhead Public Works Has All Crews Out Clearing Streets After Storm

Some crew members have been working seventy to ninety hours a week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Public Works has all their crews out clearing the streets after yet another storm.

The department says they’ve plowed all primary streets and are working on residential neighborhoods.

Some have been working seventy to ninety hours a week.

Within the past few weeks, the department has been working on everything from potholes to snow to sandbagging.

“This is terrible. It’s been a bad winter. It’s been event after event after event. The guys are really busting it out there. They’re working their tails off,” Randy Affield, operations manager at Moorhead Public Works, said.

He says it’s best not to park your car on the street while snow is being cleared.